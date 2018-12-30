Bangladesh General Election Live Updates – World needs to know the fake election

Also read yesterday’s exclusive: Bangladesh General Elections 2018 : Sting Operation reveals drama of fake election

09:45 PM: Just a formal announcement to be made. Sheikh Hasina continues as Prime Minister of Bangladesh for another term.

09:45 PM: Awami League is all set to form the new government. So far the ruling party has won 131 constituencies, leading in 128.

09:06 PM: Awami League set to clinch the election with more than 230 wins. The ruling party captured 96 wins so far, leading in 128 constituencies.

08:54 PM: Awami League wins in 87 constituencies. BNP coalition is capable to gain 2 wins only.

08:30 PM: Islamic fundamentalist outfit Hefazat-e-Islam members are witnessed celebrating the victory of the Awami League. A report from the Dhaka says Hefazat-e-Islam members raised Islamist slogans.

08:27 PM: Jatiya Oikya Front and BNP rejects election result.

08:04 PM: Awami League President Sheikh Hasina as the wins the Gopalganj-3 constituency.

As per reports, Awami League candidates are leading in more than 95% constituencies leaving opposition far behind.

07:28 PM: Jatiya Oikya Front urges Election Commision to cancel Bangladesh General Elections 2018, claiming countrywide violence and rigging by the ruling party.

07:21 PM: Jatiya Oikyafront will brief media this evening on the overall situation of the general election.

06:59 PM: Counting started.

06:41 PM: Election Commission Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed announces that voting has been suspended at 22 of the 40,051 polling centers in Bangladesh due to massive violence and clashes.

06:37 PM: The BNP General Secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that the election created irreversible damage to the country. He also said that people will not have any more hope on democracy and administration.

06:02 PM: The BNP joint Secretary said, “There was no need of elections if Awami League wanted this way. Ruling party’s activities have destroyed the hopes of voters on democracy.”

05:11 PM: EVM malfunctioning postpones voting at the Regional Public Administration Training Center (RPATC) under Chittagong-9 constituency.

04:13 PM: 8 BNP candidates in Mymensingh boycott polls.

01:58 PM: Jatiya Oikyo Front and Awami League activists are being killed in election violence across the country. As per reports, at least 11 persons were killed so far.

01:48 PM: Police rush in to tighten security at a poll center in Mirpur-10 after a ‘crude bomb’ blast is reported.

01:28 PM: Satkhira-4 BNP candidate Gazi Nazrul Islam boycotts election alleging vote rigging. Dhaka-10 constituency candidate Abdul Mannan of Jatiya Oikya Front alleges that their polling agents were beaten up and kicked out of polling centers.

01:18 PM: “Voting has been suspended at Nawabganj Government Primary School in Noakhali 1 constituency after miscreants snatched away election materials” – confirms Bina Paul, assistant returning officer and also the UNO of Sonaimuri upazila.

12:58 PM: BGB arrests Awami League’s Youth wing leaders Jessore-3 after a mob led by the wing attacked Jessore-3 constituency’s BNP candidate Anindya Islam Amit. The Awami League youth wing also attacked some of the journalists while they were airing the mob violence.

12:51 PM: ‘We are getting disturbing news every minute that votes were cast overnight in places which is sad, shameful and worrying,’ said Jatiya Oikya Front leader Dr. Kamal Hossain.

12:42 PM: Presiding Officer Mahmudul Hasan attacked and ballots snatched in Noakhali

12:23 PM: Election Commissioner Rafikul Islam says that he has not witnessed any BNP agent or member after he visited several poll center. Islam cast his vote in Lake Circus School where he could not find any BNP poll agent.

12:21 PM: “All done at yesterday night”. Voters leaving Janatabag High School poll center of Dhaka-5 as presiding officer Mottaher Hossain said the voters that nothing to do there.

12:06 PM: Police shot dead another BNP member Muzibur Rahman. Two more BNP members are also injured by police firing in the same incident.

12:01 PM: BNP member Bassu Miah(50) was shot dead by police near Murgaon Govt Primary School poll center while Miah was on his way to cast his vote.

11:38 AM: Voters at a center of the Dhaka-1 constituency being contested by Awami League’s Salman F Rahman allege that election officials are not marking the fingers of those who cast their ballots with permanent ink under instructions from the ruling party activists.

11:36 AM: Police drive away polling agents for the BNP from the voting station at Mayor Mohammad Sayeed Khokon Centre in Dhaka, reports bdnews24.com journalist from the scene.

11:31 AM: More complaints in Dhaka-15, reports The Daily Star. Voters leaving Monipur School after a suspiciously long period of waiting. The polling centers are empty inside.

11:21 AM: Awami League’s candidate Aamir Hossain captures Sundarpur-Durgapur Govt School poll center of Jhenaidah-4 constituency. Voters forced to leave the center without casting their votes.

11:17 AM: Awami League members barring BNP voters from entering centers in Lalmonirhat.

11:01 AM: Voters not being allowed to enter Monipur School & College, Dhaka-15.

10:58 AM: Mobile internet services are blocked for election. The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) ordered all telecom operators to block 2G, 3G, and 4G services till Monday.

10:38 AM: No polling agents of main opposition Jatiya Oikya Front witnessed anywhere throughout Dhaka.

10:35 AM: Jatiya Oikya Front Convener Dr. Kamal Hossain said alleged the election as unfair and betrayal with Bangabandhu and the freedom fighters. “We have been receiving news from other constituencies that polling agents of our parties are being driven out of the polling centers,” Dr. Hossain also added.

10:12 AM: Jatiyo Oikyo Front member Ahmam Kabir(45) killed in a clash when the front members tried to stop booth capture by Awami League candidate Mustafizur Rahman Choudhury. The incident happened at the Boirtoli Govt Primary School poll center under Bashbari Police station.

09:58 AM: Journalist Kafi Kamal assaulted by Bangladesh police while he was on way to him after casting his vote. He was attacked when he tried to take some photographs at TNT school where polling was going on. Kamal has been admitted to the hospital by the journalists present at the place.

09:32 AM: Bangladesh police and army barred entry of non-Awami League at 9 poll centers in Dhaka-15. More reports are coming.

09:30 AM: BBC Correspondence witnessed ballot-full boxes before voting started at the Chottogram-10 poll center, of Chittagong.