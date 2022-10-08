TIMES OF ASSAM
Not Mallikarjun Kharge it’s Shashi Tharoor

By Dhruba Jyoti Deka
Image source: Shashi Tharoor's twitter profile
2,130

As Indian media’s media’s importance is going high after the election of the non-Gandhi President of the Indian National Congress (INC), with the prediction that Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to be the next president of the INC, Times of Assam has collected the fact.

As per media reports, none of the Gandhi family (Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi) is not contesting for the presidential election of the INC, there is only two contentment i.e. Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor. In the last few days, the Indian media predicted that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi would put pressure on the electors to elect Mr. Kharge as Kharge is claimed to be loyal to Gandhis.

The sting operation’s recent development and some stint sting operation (no cameras or recorders involved due to Gandhi’s security check), made it clear that Sonia Gandhi was not only interested in the party but she was never interested in politics. The same was corroborated by Rahul Gandhi too, who clearly said that he was and is not interested in the theory of politics as “politics took his grandmother’s and father’s life.”

Times of Assam’s Delhi correspondent’s sting operation made clear that no Gandhis is interested in this INC politics. The same also predicts (as our correspondent was not allowed to carry any electronic device), that the INC electors’ vote goes to Shashi Tharoor.

Dhruba Jyoti Deka

Deka, a journalist since 2002 has been a former Journalist, Column Writer for AJI, NATOON SOMOY, NATOON DIN & ADINOR SOMBAD.
Deka only uses his official email id editor@timesofassam.com.

