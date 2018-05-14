Rebati Phukan is kidnapped because we have surpassed NSCN(IM) status – ULFA(I) CS Paresh Asom

In a telephonic conversation, ULFA(I) CS Paresh Asom expressed his concern over the issue of missing of Rebati Phukan and three news published on Times of Assam.

Paresh Asom(Paresh Baruah) has stated that the news about the outfit’s Deputy CS Drishti Asom’s(Drishti Rajkhowa) involvement behind missing of Rebati Phukan is not done in the proper way and it is not true at all. He said that he and Drishti are maintaining a good relationship and there is no conflict between the due as the news indicated.

When asked whereabouts of Rebati Phukan, the ULFA(I) chief said, “If you have something as confirmed in the news that you have published, then it’s police or other Govt agency who is hiding Rebati Phukan in Shillong.” He also stated that due to the effort of Mr Phukan, there was a drastic progress in lateral talk between the outfit and the Government of India where the status of the process surpassed the same of Thuingaleng Muivah led NSCN group.

“We are not into enmity with anyone. All we have is our struggle which represents Indo-Assam conflict. To resolve the conflict we have some positive development for a lateral talk with Government of India. You just be assured whatever we will have will be far higher status than Muivah.” – the ULFA(I) chief also stated about the current development of lateral talk between the outfit and GoI.

“Who is against the development of lateral talk?’, citing about Mr Phukan’s missing Paresh Asom said, “those who don’t want me to come for the lateral talk are behind the kidnapping of Rebati.”

Talking from an unknown location the ULFA(I) chief also expressed his concern about news standard of Times of Assam. “You were the most accurate in most cases, but three of your news was biased and it’s really disappointing us. We have good belief in the standard you are maintaining but the three biased reports compelled me to talk to you as you are leading it.”

“You know that Bhaskar is a new guy here and there are miles to go to become the GS(General Secretary) of ULFA. He will have to maintain long times with responsibilities for that. How you can make him the GS of ULFA?” – the ULFA(I) chief asked. When answered, he then said, “Time is changing too rapidly. Communication is also getting affected due to change of time. The situation is also not the same as earlier.”

Citing a very old report about the outfit’s late Dy C-in-C Heerak Jyoti Mahanta – Paresh Asom told, “You skipped the real culprits behind Heerak’s killing and pulled my name! That is really biased and no truth is there.” When I reminded him that it was very old news and was done on the basis of the statement of Heerak’s father – the ULFA(I) chief said, “Heerak was the asset for me. Will anyone try to lose his asset? No. None does that. Everyone in ULFA knows everything about his killing. If someone misinformed you then I must say he has lost his dignity. His father’s anger is obvious as a father. But that anger doesn’t lead to the truth.”

Talking more than half an hour, the ULFA(I) chief also expressed his concern about other media reports – said, “Look how they have converted journalism to a business. They are always trying to show whatever can grow their business. They are giving verdicts. Where is news?

Journalist since 2002.

Former Journalist, Column Writer of AJI, NATOON SOMOY, NATOON DIN & ADINOR SOMBAD.

Specialization in Crime & Insurgency reporting.

Professionally IT & Cyber Security Consultant.