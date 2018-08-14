ISI Sponsored Online Reputation Management firm hired to spread propaganda against Bangladesh!

The entire episode began as one Shaheen Siddiqui sent an email to the Times of Assam requesting them to remove some contents titled ‘Colonel and Wife of DA of Bangladeshi PM’. Times of Assam team did not know who this lady is. Onwards we have received numerous emails until on August 10, 2018 at 07:34 AM. We have received another email from the person who was using shaheensiddiqui1984[a]outlook.com email id.

In that last email, she wrote,

“Hello team, first of all i was quite busy to arrange legal document where its clearly mention that we are acquitted from this allegation i can understand your concern that is why i am not responding on your pathetic language which you are using towards me. I didn’t feel that you guys are belong to top media group of India which language you used towards me and i am ok with it, that you don’t want to remove any thing without court order. I already applied application in the court to provide me the document till the time please wait before any judgment from your site. May be its just news or breaking news for your but you con’t imagine what kind of problem i faced.”

Prior to this the newspaper on August 3, 2018 at 04:24 PM received an email from one Mr. Chakraborty, claiming himself as the Lawyer of Shaheen Siddiqui. In this email, he wrote:

Dear concerned,

This letter is about an article, titled: “Ex Colonel and Wife of DA of Bangladeshi PM’ allegations against my client I have examined your posted statements, and compared them with provable facts. This comparison shows without any doubt whatsoever that your statements mentioned about my client, is about an unproven incident that happened long back. This is emphasizing in nature and bring us to my major concern. Since there are no sources mentioned, let alone verified one, I am concerned about the authenticity associated with my client’s name.

As long as my client is concerned he has been acquitted off all the accusations he has been loaded with all this while, but here the author portrays a picture where all this information is true and authentic which affects his present. Now that he is proved innocent in front of the honourable Court, and is in the public sight, this article is disturbing and concerning at multiple levels.

I understand that this might not be your intention but it is to be kept in mind, we at our end cannot let this happen.

The purpose of this letter is to advise you of my clients’ rights and to seek your agreement to disable or remove the hyperlink and retract the statement immediately.

Kindly constitute this as a request to cease and desist the said article.

Look forward to hearing from you at your earliest convenience.

But the cat came out of the bag just in few words, proving it was not Shaheen Siddiqui, a lady but a man. Mr. Chakraborty in the above email wrote: “all the accusations he has been loaded with all this while.” Look here, now Mr. Chakraborty is referring to lady Shaheen Siddique as ‘he’ which has actually opened the Pandora box. Then the entire Times of Assam team started investigating the matter in India, in Bangladesh, Singapore, United Kingdom and some other countries. Then we came to realize the so-called Shaheen Siddiqui is actually a male. But – till then Times of Assam knew she was a family member of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and wife of the Security Advisor to the Prime Minister. The Siddiquis hail from an aristocratic family and they have some clean image in Bangladesh.

Investigating the entire case, it was proved that Mr. Chakraborty was actually a member of so-called Online Reputation Management Company and he is hired by Colonel (Retired) Shahid Uddin Khan, a controversial individual in Bangladesh. According to vernacular daily Prothom Alo and Amader Shomoy, Khan is the owner of a company named Prochhaya Limited – which got incorporated on Match 25, 2009 from the Certificate of Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms, Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. The Registration Number of Prochhaya Limited is C-75659/09. Trade License of Prochhaya Limited was issued by Dhaka City Corporation, Dhaka on 09 April 2009 through its Issue Number 1243. The Trade License Number of the company is 0434843.

Background of Colonel [Retired] Md. Shahid Uddin Khan [Army No: BA002428, Course: 8-BMA, Commission Date: 10-06-1983] in brief is, this man was living a mid-low level life following his forced retirement from Bangladesh Army. But when military-controlled interim regime seized power, he established contact with some of the senior army officials including General Moeen U Ahmed and managed to sell a so-called cold storage named Bandishahi Cold Storage Limited in Comilla to a multilevel marketing company named Destiny 2000 Limited in August 2008. Bandishahi Cold Storage Limited though never went into operation it was dubious enough noting that this so-called cold storage was sold to Destiny 2000 Limited in a very exorbitant price. On receiving such “substantial amount” of money from Destiny 2000 Limited, Colonel [Retired] Md. Shahid Uddin Khan subsequently established business enterprises and smuggled out a huge amount of fund to United Kingdom, where he has established a multi-million dollar business enterprise named Zumana Investments and Properties Limited [Unit-29, Bow Triangle Business Centre, Eleanor Street, E3 4UR, London, UK]. With such investment, Colonel [Retired] Md. Shahid Uddin Khan obtained immigrant status in the United Kingdom under “Visa Tier 1 [Investor] Migrant, VAF No: 511702” in the month of November 2009, along with his wife Farjana Anjum and daughters Shehtaz Munasi Khan and Parisa Pinaz Khan. They are now investing millions of dollars in the United Kingdom in the real estate sector. Authorities in the UK are still unaware of these issues.

When contacted, foreign exchange control department of Bangladesh Bank said, any citizen of the country needs to obtain prior permission from them before remitting any foreign currency to abroad for any purpose. It said, “Colonel [Retired] Md. Shahid Uddin Khan or his business associates did not take any permission before they evidently sent a huge amount of money to the United Kingdom. The Bangladesh Bank authorities said, under the existing Money Laundering Act, such activities are considered as serious offense bearing life-term imprisonment.”

It may also be mentioned here that, after Bangladesh Awami League came in power in 2009, Colonel [Retired] Md. Shahid Uddin Khan and his business associates illegally grabbed a Malaysian invested private power plant named Westmont Power Plant Limited. After occupying this foreign-invested private power plant, Colonel [Retired] Md. Shahid Uddin Khan and his business associates are now visiting various countries introducing themselves as “investors” in power sector. On May 22, 2011, Colonel [Retired] Shahid Uddin Khan visited Glasgow and had a meeting with the top management of Cadogan – a US-UK joint venture engineering company and later a draft agreement was signed for the establishment of several rental-based power stations in Bangladesh. During such meetings, Colonel [Retired] Shahid Uddin Khan not only introduced himself as an investor, but had falsely proclaimed to be a “close associate and business partner” of the younger sister of Bangladeshi Prime Minister.

In September 2010, Colonel [Retired] Shahid Uddin Khan and his associates established a readymade garment factory in Dhaka, under the name and title of Sujan Apparels Limited. Trade License of Sujan Apparels Limited was issued by Dhaka City Corporation, Dhaka on 20 September 2010 through its Issue Number 87. The Trade License Number of Sujan Apparels Limited is 0325500. The Tax Identification Number [TIN] of Sujan Apparels Limited is 036-201-7889/CO-5, which was issued by Tax Zone-2, Dhaka and Companies Circle-5 on 22 September 2010. A large sum of money was already invested in this business venture of the retired army officer.

Times of Assam team also got to know the fact that Shaheen Siddiqui has never sent any email. All of those emails were being sent from India [most possibly by Mr. Chakraborty or his cohorts]. Sensing this as Bangladesh is heading towards another general election scheduled to be held in December this year and there are signs of return of the pro-militancy and anti-West forces in power, Pakistani intelligence had most possibly used Colonel (Retired) Shahid Uddin Khan in giving birth to an unnecessary issue, with the ulterior motive of tarnishing the reputation of Bangladesh and the family of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

By abusing the good name of the Security Advisor of the Bangladeshi Prime Minister Col (retired) Shahid Uddin Khan has become a multi-millionaire from the status of a pauper in past nine and half years. He still continues in abusing such privileges illegally although Prothom Alo and Amader Shomoy have clearly exposed Col (Retired) Khan’s fraudulent activities including selling of properties to an MLM company named Destiny against forced documents. Bu doing so, he not only has dodged the MLM company but also has indirectly cheated millions of members of this company.

Though Sheikh Hasina is considered as an ally of India, it is strange as to how a fraud like Col (Retired) Shahid has managed in using Pakistani ISI money is hiring an ORM firm in India and re-generate an already resolved issue. The same individual has also played the same foul trick with some other international newspaper.

The Security Advisor to the Bangladeshi Prime Minister is an esteemed individual with high reputation. He or his family has nothing to do with the above mentioned Westmont Power Plant. Moreover, for a person holding such an important position, it is almost impossible that Major General (Retired) Tarique Ahmed Siddique or his family has any hands behind the grabbing of Westmont Power Plant or selling of properties with fake documents to Destiny. Shahid is maintaining a gang of lawyers as his cohorts who are helping him in getting the fake documents prepared. The entire show was played by the crook name Shahid Uddin Khan, who also has proudly pronounced this crime on the blog of Prochhaya Limited. There also is an allegation against Col (Retired) Shahid of getting the ex-chairman of Westmont Power Company Limited, Tajul Islam Faruk killed in an arranged road accident in Habiganj last year.

In fact, Pakistani spy agency fully realized that due to extremely efficient initiatives of Major General (Retired) Tarique Siddique, none of the enemies of Bangladesh could do any harm to the present government, which also enjoys popularity for lots of development works under the dynamic leadership of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Bangladesh was promoted to the status of a developing nation from the status of an underdeveloped nation because of magnanimous Statesmanship of the Prime Minister. But Islamist and Pakistani spy agency want to destabilize the country and illegally topple-down the government. They even are conspiring in bringing pro-Islamist forces into power thus pushing Bangladesh towards Sharia rule.

Indian and Bangladeshi intelligence agencies need to look into this matter forthwith.