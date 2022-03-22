TIMES OF ASSAM
UK is not going to revoke visa of Interpol’s most wanted Bangladeshi Colonel Shahid Uddin Khan

The United Kingdom has denied to entertain Interpol's Red notice on Bangladeshi wanted Shahid Uddin Khan. International media fraud Salah Uddin Choudhury paid US$50 million to UK parliament members USD 500 Billion deal in Dubai.

By Noor E Julfiqar
Though several news outlets publicized that Bangladeshi Colonel Shahid Uddin Khan might be extradited, wanted by the Bangladeshi government, and Interpol served notice as wanted. But the United Kingdom is not going to facilitate the notice as the notice doesn’t endorse the minimal norms of the extradition treaty, Type B, with the United Kingdom and Bangladesh. The recent delegation led by Bangladeshi Prime minister Sheikha Hasina’s chief advisor failed to convince the UK government as per the treaty. This resulted in a controversial outcome, in which Colonel Shahid Uddin Khan, though his army rank is sacked by Sheikh Hasina, is dominant over the Bangladeshi prime minister and her chief advisor Tarique Ahmed Siddique to negotiate for a fair deal in Dubai.

The negotiation is being mediated by a controversial Bangladeshi journalist Shoaib Choudhury, an international media fraudster, convicted and imprisoned for 7 years, 3 years, and 2 years under Sheikha Hasina’s tenure and acts as an anti-Jihadi, but a strong supporter of Islamic domination, and now residing in Dubai to convince Shahid Uddin Khan from raising ‘any shout’ against the Hasina government. It is known to all that Colonel Shahid Uddin Khan, taking shelter in London, was a close aide of Tarique Ahmed Siddique and the prime minister Sheikh Hasina. The trio was involved in massive corruption which was exposed by the Times of Assam a decade back.

As the UK (United Kingdom) is planning to abolish its golden visa program, which gives foreign nationals a path to residency if they invest at least US$5 million, authorities in London could have revoked the visa issued to Shahid Uddin Khan, but not indeed as reported by most media outlets.

Although some news sources said the United Kingdom may now abolish its scandalous golden visa program, by now hundreds of corrupt individuals, terrorists, militancy founders, drug and arms dealers, and Interpol wanted Shahid Uddin Khan have succeeded in taking advantage of golden visa.

Transparency International, which has highlighted the widespread fraud and corruption in investment-visa programs for years, said simply ending the programs is not enough. The group has called on governments to also consider revoking existing citizenships and visas from individuals’ governments deemed suspicious based on financial transactions and sources of funds.

According to newspaper reports, Shahid Uddin Khan and members of his family had smuggled-out millions of dollars from Bangladesh since 2009, under command of Tarique Ahmed Siddique and as per the advice of Sheikha Hasina, deposited them into various bank accounts in the UAE (United Arab Emirates). This family also has obtained immigrant status in the UK under Visa Tier 1, VAF Number 511702, and invested over 12 million pounds, while the entire amount had been dirty money. They also established a company named Zumana Investment & Properties Limited, Incorporation certificate number 0741417, dated October 25, 2010. The registered office of this company is located at Unit 29 Eleanor Street, London, E3 4UR, United Kingdom.

According to reports by the controversial British outlet The Sunday Times, sitting in London, Shahid Uddin Khan and his family are operating their businesses in Dubai. The report also mentioned that the family is having business relations with Dawood Ibrahim and has been involved in trafficking in arms and ammunition.

It is also reported that, on January 17, 2019, the Dhaka (Bangladesh) residence of this family was raided by the members of the Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Bangladesh Police. As per police claim, during this raid, a huge volume of arms, ammunition, detonators, explosives, counterfeit currency note, Islamic State propaganda materials, and recruitment tools. Police also claimed, in the seized documents, CTTC also found evidence of the Khan family’s involvement in suspected terror financing.

Meanwhile, three separate cases were lodged on the same day with the Cantonment Police Station in this regard against Shahid Uddin Khan, Farjana Anjum Khan, Shehtaz Munasi Khan, and Parisa Pinaz Khan. It was earlier reported by the Sunday Times in the UK that  Shahid Uddin Khan sent few thousand dollars to one of his counterparts days before the Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka. But all reports were facilitated by the controversial mediator sent by Bangladeshi prime minister’s advisor Tarique Ahmed Siddique. Mentionable that the Sunday Times in the UK is not a reliable source of news as per Wikipedia as the newspaper has a past history of publishing ‘fake news’.

Noor E Julfiqar
