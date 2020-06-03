The Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2020 results and Assam High Madrassa (AHM) Examination 2020 results will be declared on June 6 from morning 9:00 AM onwards.

The state Education department stated in their official notification that the HSLC and AHM results will be available online through the official website of SEBA (Board of Secondary Education Assam), 13 other result websites, and one Android application. Amidst COVID19 situation, no examinee needs to go to the schools or centers for the results.

Candidates are notified to check their results on SEBA’s official website http://results.sebaonline.org/ using their “Roll” and “No”.

Candidates also can download their Marksheets from the official website of SEBA.

The candidates also can check their results and download marksheets through SEBA Application in Android-based devices.

The HSLC 2020 examinations were held from February 10 to February 29.