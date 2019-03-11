TIMES OF ASSAM
TRUTH BOLD FEARLESS


TECHNOLOGY

Alexa website blocked in India by DOT

By Pradip Deka
797

In a shocking incident, it is found that the website of Alexa (also known as Amazon Alexa) is banned many Internet Service Providers (except BSNL) – regulated by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) of India.

When Times of Assam staff tried to verify it, it found the website is blocked with the following message:

**YOU ARE NOT AUTHORIZED TO ACCESS THIS WEB PAGE AS PER THE DOT COMPLIANCE**

It should be mentioned that the Alexa.com is not a website with any objectionable content. But it is not known why the Indian Department of Telecommunications took such a decision.

On October 27, 2018, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) ordered all Indian Internet Service Providers to block a total of 827 porno websites.

Alexa, a company founded in 1996, was acquired by Amazon in 1999. The website of Alexa provides web traffic data, global rankings, and other information on websites.

Continue Reading
You might also like
HEADLINES

No “Black-out” days for BSNL users

ENTERTAINMENT

Manas Robin – Beyond the Musical Frontiers

HEADLINES

Department of Telecom monitoring social networking sites – Facebook, Twitter…

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

TECHNOLOGY

Alexa website blocked in India by DOT

By: Pradip Deka Read time: 1 min
HEADLINES No “Black-out” days for BSNL users