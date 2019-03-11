Alexa website blocked in India by DOT

In a shocking incident, it is found that the website of Alexa (also known as Amazon Alexa) is banned many Internet Service Providers (except BSNL) – regulated by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) of India.

When Times of Assam staff tried to verify it, it found the website is blocked with the following message:

**YOU ARE NOT AUTHORIZED TO ACCESS THIS WEB PAGE AS PER THE DOT COMPLIANCE**

It should be mentioned that the Alexa.com is not a website with any objectionable content. But it is not known why the Indian Department of Telecommunications took such a decision.

On October 27, 2018, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) ordered all Indian Internet Service Providers to block a total of 827 porno websites.

Alexa, a company founded in 1996, was acquired by Amazon in 1999. The website of Alexa provides web traffic data, global rankings, and other information on websites.