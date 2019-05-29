Big BJP Drama – Smriti Irani’s close aide in Amethi was killed by BJP goons

The DGP(Director General of Police) of Uttar Pradesh Om Prakash Singh (IPS) today confirmed that ‘Bharatiya Janata Party’ (BJP) MP Smriti Irani’s Amethi aide Surendra Singh was killed by BJP workers. Media reports on this controversial killing brought a big chaw.

Surendra Singh was a BJP worker, who was attacked at his home on Sunday at wee morning.

After 72 hours of high-level investigation by the Uttar Pradesh police, it is found that the murder happened aftermath a local-level political rivalry within the BJP.

Uttar Pradesh DGP O. P. Singh said to media, “We have arrested three murder suspects. Two suspects are still absconding and we will catch them soon. On the basis of all evidence, it is very clear that the five murder suspects and the victim had a local-level political rivalry.”

As ‘The Economic Times‘ reported, the DGP also added, “One of the accused wanted to contest the panchayat election but Singh was supporting another aspirant.”

Amethi SP (Superintendent of Police) Rajesh Kumar said that the arrested have been identified as Ramchandra, Dharmanath, and Naseem, and two persons are on the run.

Earlier, Mrs. Smriti Zubin Irani, who thrown out Rahul Gandhi from Amethi in this election, said to Indian mainstream media, “I have taken a vow before Surendra Singh ji’s family. The one who fired at him and the one who ordered it…. even if I have to go to Supreme Court to seek death sentence for them, I will knock the doors of the court.”

Worth to recall that, Surendra Singh’s son alleged that Congress members are behind the killing, as reported by the news agency ANI. The Republic TV blamed Congress for the killing and cited a tweet of MP Rakesh Singh.

The Uttar Pradesh is a BJP ruled state headed by BJP leader Yogi Adityantha as the Chief Minister of the state.