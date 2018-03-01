Papon Controversy – Who is real culprit, who is real victim

More than a century ago, in French literary legend Guy de Maupassant’s classic story called The Piece of String, the protagonist Maitre Hauchecorne is falsely accused of having stolen a man’s pocketbook. He had actually merely bent down to pick up a piece of string, but no one believes him—not even after the pocketbook is found and returned. Whole life, Hauchecorne tried explaining that he was not guilty and finally died of depression.
A similar fate is seemingly looming over life and career of Singer Papon alias Angarag Mahanta, son of legendary folk artist Late Khagen Mahanta and Archana Mahanta. The controversy of the video clip showing the singer kissing a Minor girl in television, which both the young girl as well as the singer claims as an act of normal affection and misunderstanding to people, is spreading like fire. This story, however, seems to be hyped up much more than needed.
The video appeared on 20th February and the first complaint was made on 22nd by the complainant. Immediately after the complaint was filed, there was Media and Cameras waiting, meaning the media was pre-informed and planned. The complaint was made under section 7 and 8 of the POCSO Act, 2012 with the notion that this was a sexual assault of the minor by Papon. The act actually states very well that a sexual abuse is considered when the accused is found to be making advances to touch inappropriate body parts or an act intended in having intercourse with the victim. In this case, both the minor girl as well as her parents have declined that Papon had any such advances or intentions.
The matter is now with the honourable court to decide and we all need to respect it and wait for the judgement, but the media has given their verdict already and created public opinion against the singer. Both Papon and the minor child seems to have been victimized by a third party at the moment, without the law giving any conscience. The way Indian Media is showing notoriety by using abusive twitter hashtags from the media house’s official Twitter handle proves they were well planned to destroy the artist in a staged controversy.
It is strange to see that when the Nation has some many major issues, including the scandal of Nirav Modi amounting to millions of tax payer’s money, the media barons such as Arnab Goswami has been making this as the most important Prime time issue. Is it always a coincidence that every time some big scandal or issue of national importance is unearthed; Media always creates a fuss of something else to divert public attention?
Media has literally given their judgment, created mass opinion through shouting at top of their voice in prime time talk shows, without caring for the court to make any proceedings. It would be a good question to ask if we need courts anymore then!
Moreover, kissing kid contestants in reality show was never been an issue for anyone in this India until the advocate filed the complaint against Angarag Mahanta. Lots a time we have witnessed lady mentors or judge kissed minor boy contestants, but none bothered it as sexual assault.
The above two photos from reality shows raised some valid question over Papon’s controversy. Most people raised the questions that, “when a lady mentor or judge kisses a boy child, then none bothered. When a male judge or mentor kissed, it falls into POCSO! Law should be equal to all.”
While Papon and both families of the accused and the minor girl had pled innocent, everyone including Papon’s fans as well as those who are hating him at the moment is anxious to see what the court has to say in this matter. There are several who are citing that Papon’s behaviour was inappropriate for the Indian society.
If the case is actually considered by the court as a right charge and Papon is punished by law, it will be actually established that the poor innocent minor girl was assaulted by the singer. The same Indian society is unfortunately infamous for always making mockery or insulting of the victims of sexual abuse in a long run. We shall not forget that we live in the society where there are often gossips and lewd comments one had to hear such as “Look, it is that girl whom Papon….” with people exchanging cunning smiles that inflicts continuous mental trauma on the victim. Whether or not it is established by law that Papon is guilty, the same limelight will also haunt the minor girl and her family. Are we ready to stand by the minor girl all her life, when she grows old and protect her from the side comments made on her behind her back by the same society?
It seems always a new artist when went to develop his career …may be due to racism of being belonging to NE…is landed on controversy prior to even jurisdictory procedures..which ultimately leaves a dark impetus on his career even if he is not fpund guilty thereafter…..the immediate judging of indian media is what is rusting the 4th pillar of democracy
I cannot agree that the child is scarred for life. This whole mentality needs to go away from the society that a girl, being in the recieving end has to lovr with a stigma. Let you & me not become such individuals. I don’t know what happened there at the moment – the video angles and media are things which are reliable at all. But least being a responsible editor last you should do is to make the child feel unsafe about her future.
Once the girl herself and their family had stated that there was no such issue and papon was being accused for nothing…..then and there the matter should have stopped, no one has the right to speak above the girl and her parents regarding issues like that.
Well said..actually i think our media is taking away the topic in different side..which is really shamefull..they(media)should raise there voice aginst the other big issues to correct them.And media has no right to destroy someone’s life and career..Atleast think about the girl…..Hope that truth will come out soon.🤞
This fuss is created by media. Media is totally responsible for this as they work hands in gloves with the political parties and when we have major problems in India then why, media is trying to divert the public towards these things. He is an artist and not someone with political background so, it’s easy to defame him to fool the public. Political parties and media work together and highlight the issues that these parties want to, then try to cover the scams which need to be highlighted. Media please wake up. Stop criticism and act to what requires more concern. Please don’t defame the child and her family and an artist who is living just to sing his life.
Before passing any comment Media should think twice as because both the families career is related.
In our country media is having very crucial role and they are the arms and ammunitions for us for upgrading our society values/ethics in every respect.please don’t misuse them..how much it is to be counted people counted multifold by media hype. I respect the child father who tried to cool down the atmosphere.we all respect the Honourable court.media please play your role in right direction..u have to do lot for us.
I totally agree with you sir. People are looking at what media wants to show, without going deep into the issue. They are showing just the last part of the video adding to it some spices instead of showing the whole video in which they were just celebrating holi among themselves.
People are giving their judgments though the girl and her parents had already given their statement on the support of Papon. Doing so, they are destroying the future of both the singers intentionally or unintentionally.
People need to change their mindset.
I can’t help but think there is a racism angle to it. A lot of people still think of people from NE India as ‘different’ and not as ‘polished’. It is very unfortunate. It almost feels like media is getting some perverse pleasure out if it.
Well said.We should b shameful the incident happened. The people shouting more n putting their judgement in the media should think thrice. He has been targeted. (Papon)
Assamese people are always jealous of another Assamese who is admired and accepted by the rest of the world.
Neha Kakkar got “married” to a 6 year old contestant and no one said anything. This incident happened in front of parents…they are begging media to refrain but still this man is being punished!!! Is it ok to kill people n still be called a superstar but to show affection is a crime!
Lawyer – by profession is extremely dirty – they feed themselves by hurting others. This profession has hurt the humanity much more than doing good. These folks want to make money at any cost. Hurting talented people like Mr. Papon is a crime, and these criminals need to be punished appropriately. What have the lawyers done to destroy rapists – what % of rapists/murderers have been punished? The profession of Lawyers need to be redefined – not to make money, but to punish the evil. God bless Assam – destroy all the hurtful lawyers!
I think Indian media is the worst media. There is no standard of news or fact. The media discussion is like cattle market. No one allow to complete their point. Everybody just shouting. They enjoy destroying innocen and honest person. Just see Padmavat coverage. Do not destroy talent of Papon.
