The Gauhati High Court has ordered Assam Govt to restore mobile Internet services by 5 PM today.

News Agency PTI tweeted about the order.

Gauhati HC directs Assam govt to restore mobile internet services by 5pm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 19, 2019

Another news agency ANI tweeted that mobile internet services will remain suspended till Friday.

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in Assam, till 9 am tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/RQN3ZFs5Cj — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

After state police administration claimed ‘normalcy restored’ in the state, senior Lawyer Arup Borbora approached the High Court with an appeal to restore Internet services on Tuesday. Mr. Borbora cited the loss of government works and court works due to the “internet shut down” by the state government.

But the state government told the court that it can not be done in the quickest manner as there is some intelligence input. The court dated the hearing for today and ordered the state government to restore all the Internet services by 05:00 PM today.

On Monday evening, Chief Minister of Assam said that the Internet services will be restored from Tuesday morning onwards, but not restored.

CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal reviewed the law and order situation in a meeting this evening and decided to completely lift curfew in Guwahati from 6 AM tomorrow. Further, it was also decided to resume broadband internet services in the state from tomorrow morning. — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) December 16, 2019

Assam is witnessing complete Internet shut down in the ‘Brahmaputra valley’ for the last 8 days as a civic protest against the ‘Citizenship Amendment Act’ shuffled across the state.