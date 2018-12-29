No “Black-out” days for BSNL users

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) waives off “black-out days” as said by an official statement from the state possessed telecom operator.

Unlike other telecom services, BSNL users will enjoy hassle-free voice and data services in the new year eve, from December 31 to January 01. In 2019, there will be no more blackout days for the BSNL users.

“All BSNL mobile service consumers will continue to get all the benefits of plans or special tariff vouchers on New Year eve and New Year,” the statement said.

#BSNL is pleased to announce “No more Blackout days” for every customer in #NewYear2019! pic.twitter.com/uPgfUvw8TB — BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) December 29, 2018

The Chairman and Managing Director of BSNL Mr. Anupam Shrivastava likewise affirmed the same from his official tweeter handle.

BSNL is set to launch 5G service in 2019 with communication giant Nokia.