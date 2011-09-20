Open letter to Assam Education Minister regarding corruption in his department

By- Aminur Rohman | Date- September 20, 2011
An open letter to the Education Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma, was sent to us by our reader Aminur Rohman who wanted to rightly draw the people as well the minister’s attention towards certain corruption charges in the department. Following is the letter:
Sir,
We the people of Assam are really pleased that the state found a young, energetic and highly educated minister like you. We hope a lot from you such as we dream that you can reform the education department.
Sir, I want to draw your attention to the following matter:
In last 5th August you have distributed the appointment letter to the i/c head masters (Those have B.Ed. degree) of various high schools and high madrassas of the state as the full-fledged head masters.
But Sir, did you know that two of them get their selection with the help of FORGED B.Ed. documents.
They are
(i) Omar Ali Sk of A.A.Latif Girl’s Institution(high),Mankachar and
(ii) Moniruz Zaman of Jhowdanga High School, Jhowdanga.
They produced the B.Ed. certificate of Bharti Shiksha Parishad of Uttar Pradesh but according to the B.Ed. exam schedule of the Institute, they are present at the school and duly signed in the teachers’ attendance register of the school.
Neither of them got their interview call letter nor did they sit in the selection board which was arranged by the D.S.E. Assam, Kahilipara on 19/02/2011.
They have not taken any prior permission from the authority about their exam and the Inspector of schools, D.D.C. Dhubri did not have any knowledge regarding their B.Ed. degree.
When the entire facts came to the light they erased the teacher Attendance Register of the school and try to show that date as C/L.
In this regard two public complain submitted to the I.S. Office, Dhubri and the same copy sent to S.D.O. (civil) Hatsingimari, D.C. Dhubri, D.P.I, Khahilipara and your office also for your kind information.
Sir Please enquire the entire matter and spot enquiry as far as possible.
Aminur Rohman
Disclaimer from Times of Assam: The above has been published as written by the writer (with just few grammatical editing done) and Times of Assam is not liable to either investigation on the matter concerned or proving the charges on the accused as it based on the writer’s own information, study and opinion. As such Times of Assam portal is not legally liable for the content published above.However, any claim which can help prove the truth is welcome.
Also, we appreciate our reader’s reports, news, views, and feedback and would be more than happy if you could share any such incidents which can help erase corruption and other social menaces.
Anirban Kalita is Executive Editor of News Section. His role is also involved with reviewing, editing of articles before publishing.
By academic Anirban is MTech of Computer Science & Technology.
Respected Sir,
I would like to inform u that in the month of January there was a transfer of teachers in Dibrugarh District belonging to primary and M.E section. And the transfer was done by giving no prior interest to the medium of teaching i,e Assamese medium teachers are sent to Hindi medium schools, Bengali medium teachers are sent to Assamese medium schools creating a big trouble for all the students including the teachers. According to RTE ACT 29 it is mandatory to teach children in their own mother tongue.
Another problem faced by the teachers is that they are transferred to schools that are at a distance of about 25-80km from their original working place.Therefore they are facing communication problem in travelling daily to their respective schools. This factor is much affecting the lady teachers because they also have the burden of managing their homes.
I am writing this because my mother is facing the above mentioned problems after she was transferred.So i request honourabl Education Minister to solve this problem. We will be highly obliged. We have lot of expectations from him that he will surely save the Assamese Medium Schools.
Thanking You
Nikita Dutta
Dear sir: I would like to bring before your notice regarding a teacher namely Ratneswar sharma of Radhamadhab satuspati, Chincoorie,Cachar who never attends the school , but draws his salary everymonth by an arrangement with IS office Cachar. Till date several complaints were made to The IS, but the teacher covers up the matter by bribing the Asst.Inspector who visited the school and found it without any teacher. The said teacher is now a broker for the Director of Sanskrit board of Assam, he has collected 4 lakhs for filling the vacancy of a post of science teacher in his school.The new teacher also remains abscent from his duties. Please intervene and take strong steps against the teacher who has made this profession polluted …thanks santanu sutradhar.
Respected sir, I would like to know that sir we dont have BPL card and my mom is serious. We needed some financial support . Please help us sir.