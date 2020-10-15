Unlock5.0 – No relaxation for cinema halls of Assam unlike rest of the Country

As the Unlock 5.0 from today, the Government Of India also mandated restrictions and relaxations. Today onwards – the country is reopening Schools, Cinema halls, multiplexes, entertainment parks, swimming pools all outside containment zone- with strict COVID-19 norms. In the guideline for the fifth phase of nationwide unlock, the Union home ministry had given permission to reopen from October 15.

While schools have reopened partially, in phased manners, for class 9 to class 12 on September 21 during ‘Unlock 4’, other places were not allowed to reopen.

Following relaxations will come into effect from Thursday:

The central government has given the power to all the state governments to decide to reopen schools as per the states’ feasibility.

All kinds of entertainment parks should have to maintain COVID-19 protocols along with proper sanitation and safety measure.

The reopening of swimming pools will have to maintain a maximum of 20 persons at the time following hygienic and existing safety protocols.

But, the Assam government has not yet decided to reopen cinema halls unlike other states of the country.

The Chief Secretary of Assam government Kumar Sanjay Krishna said in a signed order that a separate SOP (standard operating procedure) regarding cinema halls will be issued by the health and family welfare department. As per news agency PTI report, most of the cinema halls have not received any confirmation. This creates uncertainty in the reopening of cinema halls.

North East states except Manipur, having PVR cinema halls. Manipur does not have cinema halls after the state’s militant outfit RPF (Revolutionary People’s Front) imposed total bend on screening Hindi movies in 2002. Aftermath other militant outfits PLA (People’s Liberation Army of Manipur), are yet against screening Hindi movies.