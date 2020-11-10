For the first time in the history of Sainik School Goalpara, it has been decided to enroll girls in Class VI from the academic session 2021-22. The details are available on the website https://aissee.nta.nic.in and the last date for submission of application is 19 November.

With this, talented girls from the state will get a golden opportunity to prepare themselves from an early age to serve the nation by joining Indian Defence Services. Accordingly, the school will arrange for the necessary infrastructure, education, and adequate training to impart wholesome growth in the girls of the region.

Lt Col P Khongsai, the Public Relation Officer (Defence) Guwahati of Indian Army informed Times of Assam.

It is to be noted that ever since its inception in 1964, Sainik School Goalpara, has to its credit about 300 of its ex-students who have joined Defence Forces as Officers and some of them have occupied prestigious positions in their respective fields. Besides, there are a good number of its alumni who have brought laurels to the school by joining IAS, IPS, ACS, APS, etc.

The school looks forward to welcoming girls who have the passion and zeal to prove their mettle by joining the Defence Forces.