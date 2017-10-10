Arunachal Pradesh Encounter – Army denies casualty, NSCN(K) strikes back

In a press note sent to Times of Assam by PRO(Defence) Lt Colonel Suneet Newton denied any casualty of Indian Army personnel in the gunbattle in Niausa COB of Longding district, Arunachal Pradesh.

In the press release, Lt Colonel Suneet Newton said, “At 0115 hrs tonight Niausa COB was fired upon by Under Ground cadres. Just 5 to 10 rounds of ineffective small arms fire and a Lathode grenade were fired upon the post. Own alert sentries retaliated forcing the UGs to run away. The fire had to be controlled keeping in safety of the villagers in vicinity. There were no casualties and no damage to property of COB.”

The PRO(Defence) also said that massive search operation is going on against the group that attacked the camp.

While Times of Assam asked NSCN(K)/GPRN MIP Colonel Isak Sumi said, “Why didn’t the Indian Army reveal the news of incident before we did and why are they reacting only after we exposed?”

It is to be noted that Times of Assam only the first one which published the news about the incident early morning today. Until the news was published, there was no statement made by Indian Army officials about the incident.

Following PRO(Defence) Lt Colonel Suneet Newton’s statement on media, NSCN(K)/GPRN MIP Colonel Isak Sumi sent a press release to Times of Assam.

Bellow is the un-edited version of the NSCN(K)/GPRN MIP Colonel Isak Sumi’s Press Release.