NSCN(K) attacks Indian Army camp in Longding of Arunachal Pradesh

More than 40 Indian Army personnel suffered heavy casualties in a planned ambush by NSCN(K) in Niausa of Arunachal Pradesh, today on October 10, 2017.



But Indian Army’s Public Relation Officer(Defence) Guwahati and Shillong Lt Col Suneet Newton denied the report of the happening when contacted.

Talking to Times of Assam, NSCN(K)/GPRN MIP informed that the ambush was well-planned by them and it started at around 01:00 AM and lasted till 09:00 AM. It is also reported that the ambush was launched by more than 70 leaders & cadres with heavy and light weaponry consisting of mortars, rockets, 40mm, grenades, machine guns, assorted automatic weapons, and explosives.

The NSCN(K)/GPRN MIP also claimed that more than 40 Indian Army personnel have been slain and an unspecified number injured. He also claimed that their team has reached their safe place without any casualty.

Denying any such happening, Public Relation Officer(Defence) Lt Col Suneet Newton told Times of Assam that he hasn’t received any such information about the claimed encounter. Lt Col Newton also said that there is no such official input from Indian Army to him yet. Lt Col Newton also asserted that if such had happened he would have been had some input.