NCC girls Cadets visited OLD AGE HOME of Guwahati

60 Assamese Girls NCC(National Cadet Corps, India) Batallion part of NCC Group Headquarters, Guwahati undertook a noble social service activity at Bhabhadevi Memorial Trust, Kahlipara, Guwahati on 30 January 2921.

This is a home for 25 elderly ladies. Apart from the ration, cooking utensils were also gifted. A small event was organized by NCC wherein Colonel Anil Kumar, the Commanding Officer interacted with inmates along with some NCC girl cadets and donated items to the old age home.

Colonel Anil also called upon the cadets to look after the elderly people of the society.