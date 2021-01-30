TIMES OF ASSAM
TRUTH BOLD FEARLESS

HEADLINES

NCC girls Cadets visited OLD AGE HOME of Guwahati

By Times of Assam Bureau
496

60 Assamese Girls NCC(National Cadet Corps, India) Batallion part of NCC Group Headquarters, Guwahati undertook a noble social service activity at Bhabhadevi Memorial Trust, Kahlipara, Guwahati on 30 January 2921.

This is a home for 25 elderly ladies. Apart from the ration, cooking utensils were also gifted. A small event was organized by NCC wherein Colonel Anil Kumar, the Commanding Officer interacted with inmates along with some NCC girl cadets and donated items to the old age home.

Colonel Anil also called upon the cadets to look after the elderly people of the society.

You might also like
Ali Jinnah

Half a century ago at 00:00 Hours tonight 21 November 1962

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

HEADLINES

NCC girls Cadets visited OLD AGE HOME of Guwahati

By: Times of Assam Bureau Read time: 2 min
ARTICLES Half a century ago at 00:00 Hours tonight 21 Novem…