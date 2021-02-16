Actor Sandeep Nahar – ‘Kesari’ movie’s ‘Buta Singh’ dies by suicide

Actor Sandeep Nahar, who starred in Bollywood blockbuster movie ‘Kesari’ and ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’ died by suicide on 15 February. He was 30 years old.

The actor posted a note on his Facebook hours before taking the extreme step, accusing his wife and mother-in-law.

Police officials said to the media that Nahar’s wife was present in his house at the time of the incident. Though Nahar was taken to hospital by his family, Nahar was declared dead on arrival by the Doctors.

Sandeep Nahar was part of several television dramas. He played a key role in Dharma Prudction’s movie ‘Kesari’, named Sepoy Buta Singh. Nahar also acted in cricketer M. S. Dhoni biopic ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’ as Dhoni’s friend.