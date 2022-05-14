UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed died

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nayhan died at the age of 73 on Friday, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported. In a statement issued yesterday, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced the death of Sheikh Khalifa.

Sheikh Khalifa had rarely been seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2014, with his brother, Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed (known as MBZ). “The UAE has lost its righteous son and leader of the ’empowerment phase’ and guardian of its blessed journey,” MBZ said on Twitter.

The people of the Emirates are united in grief as we mourn the loss of our leader and President, Khalifa bin Zayed. My brother and mentor, and the UAE’s first son, we were blessed by your strength, wisdom and leadership. May God have mercy on your soul and may you rest in peace. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) May 13, 2022

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken conveyed his condolences on the death of Sheikh Khalifa, “We deeply valued his support in building the extraordinary partnership our countries enjoy today. We mourn his passing, honour his legacy, and remain committed to our steadfast friendship and cooperation with the United Arab Emirates.”

The Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced a 40-day period of mourning. According to the constitution, Vice-President and Premier Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, ruler of Dubai, will act as president until the federal council elects a new president within 30 days.