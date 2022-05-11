The Kashmir Files banned in Singapore

Director Vivek Agnihotri’s blockbuster movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ has been banned by the Singapore government in the country. Singapore has a 5.5 million population, including mainly Chinese, Malays, and India.

As reported by The Telegraph, “The decision was taken by Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) in consultation with the ministries of culture and home affairs.”

News agency Reuters reported, “The film will be refused classification for its provocative and one-sided portrayal of Muslims and the depictions of Hindus being persecuted in the ongoing conflict in Kashmir. These representations have the potential to cause enmity between different communities, and disrupt social cohesion and religious harmony in our multi-racial and multi-religious society.”

The decision was taken three days before the film is to release on an OTT platform. The Kashmir Files was all set to release on the OTT platform Zee5 on 13 May.