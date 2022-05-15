Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in a car accident

Former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds died in a car accident, about 50 kilometers outside Townsville yesterday night. He was 46 years at the time of death.

The Queensland police said they were investigating the single-car crash in Hervey Range Road. “Early information indicates, shortly after 11 pm the car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge when it left the roadway and rolled. Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries.”

Born in Birmingham in England in 1975, Symonds played 26 Tests, 198 one-day internationals, and 14 T20Is for Australia. His counter-attacking score of 162 (not out) in the Sydney Test of 2008 helped Australia retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Symonds made his One day international debut in 1998 and played last 2009. He made his Test debut in 2004 and played his last Test match in 2008.