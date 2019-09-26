‘CBI vs CBI’ clash continues – ‘Fake Encounter’ allegation against Joint Director

Following a ‘CBI vs CBI’ clash last year, a new complaint against a Joint Director of the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) is filed by a DySP (Deputy Superintendent of Police).

In the complaint, CBI’s DySP N.P. Mishra in his complaint alleged that the Joint Director A.K. Bhatnagar was involved in a ‘fake encounter’ that killed 14 people in Jharkhand. The complaint is placed before the Director of the agency as well as PMO (Prime Minister’s Office) and Chief Vigilance Commissioner.

DySP Misra also sought the removal of Bhatnagar from his service citing, that the case is under investigation of SC-I branch of the agency.

Misra also added that the victims’ family members have lodged complaints in regards to this heinous crime.

It should be mentioned that last year, DySP Misra lodged a complaint against the agency’s senior officers for ‘manipulation of evidence’ and ‘corruption’ in the murder case of Chattisgarh based journalist Umesh Rajput. The agency, however, denied Misra’s complaint. Aftermath Misra was transferred, but he challenged his transfer order in the High Court of Delhi.

The country has witnessed the worst clash in CBI last year, in which the then Director Alok Barma and then Special Director Rakesh Asthana were removed from the service.