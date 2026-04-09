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HSLC Result 2026 | Where to check

Deka Saaz K Send an email 10 April, 2026
0 35 Less than a minute

The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Result 2026 will be declared on 10 April. The results are expected around 10:30 AM.

The students will be able to access their results through the official websites sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in. Students can also check results.shiksha for results.

Students will be able to check the results through SMS also. To check results via SMS, type ASSAM10 <space> Roll Number and send to 5676750 or 56263.

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The HSLC examination was conducted from 10 February to 27 February. A total of 4,38,565 candidates registered for the examinations this year.

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Deka Saaz K Send an email 10 April, 2026
0 35 Less than a minute

Deka Saaz K

Deka Saaz K is associate Editor at Times of Assam. Their prime topics are Daily News and Entertainment.

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