Wikipedia is on debate to removal of propaganda label from Dhurandhar: The Revenge

The Wikipedia has removed the “propaganda” label from the page of the film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and started a ‘Request for Comments (RFC)’ from editors. This action inclined several Wikipedia editors to engage in Yes or No vote.

The RFC started on 23 March 2026 just within the week of the film’s release. An Wikipedia editor “Wareon” marked (Ref) the article as “Indian propaganda film” on 21 March 2026. After that a chaos started in the Talk page of the film.

The chaos led several bans and sanctions by Wikipedia Administrators.

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The BBC mentioned the movie as “blatant propaganda”.(BBC)

According to the Frontline, with highly expensive ticket price for more than Rs 650, cited “only to be outshone by a string of cameos where Modi appeared on a podium—winning the 2014 election and announcing demonetisation.”(Frontline)

The IGN also stated “The continued spy-revenge saga runs a mind-numbing four hours, during which it sheds all semblance of human drama in favor of naked political propaganda that reveals the emperor has no clothes.”(IGN)

Despite the negative reviews “Dhurandhar: The Revenge” is growing to break Aamir Khan starrer Dangal.