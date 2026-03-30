Nitish Kumar Resigns From Bihar Assembly

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the 10 time Chief Minister, resigned on Monday as a member of the Legislative Council.

Nitish Kumar, Bihar’s longest-serving Chief Minister, secured a Rajya Sabha seat through an election held on 16 March and the 14 day period during which he has to quit membership of one of the legislatures ends today. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) welcomed Kumar’s decision to return to the parliamentary democracy.

“It is stipulated in the Constitution that you should resign within 14 days. Things will happen accordingly,” Sanjay Kumar Jha, the national working president of the JD(U), had told reporters last week.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, leader of the BJP, is seen as a replacement of Nitish Kumar.