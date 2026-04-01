INTERNATIONAL

Trump announces US withdrawal from Iran war within 2-3 weeks

David Harris Send an email 01 April, 2026
0 88 Less than a minute

The US President Donald Trump today announced the United States will withdraw from the war in Iran within 2-3 weeks following the US-Israeli airstrikes that destroyed Iran.

He also said that US-Israeli airstrike Iranian missile-making facilities, drones, navy assets, steel plants, pharmaceutical facilities, and its nuclear facilities.

Trump stated the Strait of Hormuz security will be left to other nations like France and China, amid reports of increased ship traffic through the strait and market reactions including U.S. stock surges and oil price drops.

However, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed readiness to end the conflict with security guarantees, while international figures urged dialogue.

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David Harris Send an email 01 April, 2026
0 88 Less than a minute

David Harris

David Harris is the President of the National Jewish Democratic Council.

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