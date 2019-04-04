Madras High Court banned TikTok, asks Centre to practice Child-safety

The Madras High Court has banned ‘TikTok’, an iOS and Android video app developed by China, on Wednesday. The court ordered the ban in the state of Tamilnadu with immediate effect.

The court said that the app ‘TikTok’ is ‘encouraging pornography’ and ‘exploiting vulnerabilities in children’.

A petition was filed by Muthu Kumar, a Madurai based lawyer, with an appeal to ban the ‘TikTok’ citing ‘cultural degradation’, ‘child abuse’, ‘suicidal incidents’ and ‘Child Pornography’.

Hearing the petition filed, Justice SS Sundar and N Kirubakaran ruled out a verdict to ban the app in the state of Tamilnadu. The same order also asked the Central Government to respond by 16 April whether it would put into practice regulations like ‘Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act’ of USA to prevent children becoming a victim of such crime.

TikTok, known as Douyin in China was developed by Beijing ByteDance Technology Co Ltd (ByteDance) in September 2016. In 2018, it became the most downloaded app in the US and also become famous in Asia and several countries.