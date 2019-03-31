TIMES OF ASSAM
Attention Taxpayers – PAN-AADHAR linking extended to 30 September

By Pradip Deka
The Income Tax department of India extended ‘PAN-AADHAAR linking’ deadline to September 30. Official Spokesperson of CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes) declared this via a press release on March 31.

The press release also confirmed that media reports on ‘PAN not linked with AADHAAR by the 31 March might be invalidated’ is not a concern of worry as the Central Government has extended the new cut-off date for ‘linking Aadhaar to PAN’ as September 30 of this year.

The same press release also added that it is mandatory to quote and link Aadhaar while filing the return of income, with effect from April 01.

Earlier in June 2018, the government stated that PAN has to be linked with AADHAAR by March 31, 2019.

However, the press statement has not made any clarification about ‘PAN-AADHAAR linking’ for the taxpayers of North-Eastern states & Jammu-Kashmir those were exempted from the deadline due to ‘Aadhaar allocation delay’.

