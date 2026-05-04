04:05PM: BJP wins with clear mandate. INC failed.

02:35PM: BJP alone won this election. Himanta Biswa Sharma will be 2nd Chief-minister of Assam. INC+ lost this election. BJP is clear mandate.

Thus we close [[BJP]] as clear winner

02:20PM: BJP is set to gain majority alone. The election was not needed as BJP clinched victory by majority. INC+ failed to serve their every causes.

01:00PM: BJP is set to gain majority alone. All opposition leaders are trailing. Is this election needed?

11:55AM: BJP+ leading in 98. INC+ leading in 24.

11:00AM: Akhil Gogoi, Lurinjyoti Gogoi trailing.

10:10AM: BJP+ leading in 94 and INC+ leading in 27.

10:05AM: Gourav Gogoi trailing in Jorhat. BJP trailing in New Guwahati.

09:50AM: Akhil Gogoi and Lurinjyoti Gogoi leading.

09:25AM: BJP+ leading in 72 seats and INC+ leading in 24. AIUDF in 2.

09:10AM: BJP+ leading in 52 seats and INC+ leading in 17.

09:00AM: Himanta Biswa Sharma is leading in Jalukbari.

08:55AM: Gourav Gogoi leading in Jorhat. INC+ leading in 14 seats.

08:40AM: BJP+ leading in 21, Congress in 3, AIUDF in 2.

Among the 722 candidates who are in the fray for the Assam Legislative Assembly, the most, 99, are from the Congress, with the BJP being a close second with 90 hopefuls. The saffron party’s ally, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), fielded 26 candidates, another NDA constituent, Bodo Peoples’ Front (BPF), gave tickets to 11 nominees.

In the opposition alliance, Raijor Dal contested 13 seats, Assam Jatiya Parishad in 10, CPI(M) in three, and All Party Hill Leaders Conference in two.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) each contested 18 seats, the TMC fought on 22, and the JMM fielded candidates in 16. Meanwhile, AIUDF’s 30 candidates are also in the line.