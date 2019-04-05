Kolkata born actress cum model Koena Mitra, on Thursday, tweeted a picture as a part of Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Kerala and wrote, ‘First partition was done by Terrorist Jinnah, Next could be Rahul Gandhi.’

Archived link of the tweet is here Time Machine.

In the same tweet, Koena Mitra also wrote, ‘Islamic flags welcomed him to #Kerala’.

First partition was done by Terrorist Jinnah, Next could be Rahul Gandhi.

Islamic flags welcomed him to #Kerala. Congress manifesto is pro jihad and anti jawans, anti India. Somebody is working hard for “Gazwa-e-Hind” pic.twitter.com/8YN1Yd5xiP — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) April 4, 2019

Times of Assam team performed a fact-check and found that the picture is nohow related with Rahul Gandhi’s election rally.

Importantly Koena Mitra seems to be ignorant about Pakistani flag. She tweeted flag of ‘Indian Union Muslim League’ (IUML) as Pakistani flag.

Let’s have a look at the flags.

Pakistani flag



By User:Zscout370 – The drawing and the colors were based from flagspot.net., Public Domain, Link

(Source: Wikipedia)

Indian Union Muslim League



By Zscout370 – Own work, Public Domain, Link

(Source: Wikipedia)

Furthermore, the technical investigation with fact-check method found that the origin photo was clicked by one ‘T Mohandas’ in January 2016. ‘India Today’ magazine published a piece of news on January 30, 2016, with that photo. Archived Link here.

Koena Mitra, who claims herself as an Actor and a degree holder of ‘Psychology’ acted in some Bollywood film, started deleting her old tweets as Twitter users archived her tweets.

Twitter, the most popular micro-blogging website has acted in favor of the ruling party as you can see ‘abusive tweets’ are never counted by Twitter as an act of ‘violation’ when it comes about ‘money game’ for Twitter.

Now, questions are left on Election Commission of India whether it counts this as ‘violation of modal conduct’ or not.