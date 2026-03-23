ULFA(I) launched attack on Assam police commando camp

The hardliner ULFA(I) militants launched an attack on a police commando camp at Jagun area in Tinsukia district on Sunday. Four police commandos suffered injuries in the attack.

The incident took place at Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border’s Jagun area in Tinsukia district at around 1 am on Sunday. The ULFA(I) militants launched 4 RPG(Rocket Propelled Grenades) and 3 grenades to the camp, where 3 RPG cells got blasted and one didn’t. Following the RPG attack, the militants fired indiscriminately with automatic weapons.

The injured police commandos were admitted at Assam Medical College Hospital in Dibrugarh. The hospital’s Superintendent Dr. Dhrubajyoti Bhuyan said that all four are safe.

The ULFA(I) claimed responsibility of the attack in a press release via email. They said that the attack is a part of “Operation Bujoni” (Operation Teaching). The outfit also said that they had to attack to counter Assam police’s betrayal by killing the outfit’s leader Jishnu Asom alias Ramen Nath in 2021, Gyan Asom in 2022, Uday Asom in 2023, along with civilian Suruj Gogoi in 2022.

The outfit, venting their anger, also stated that the Assam government initiated a way for a peace process in the Assam Legislative Assembly in 2021, which the outfit honored by not attacking Assam police. But the Assam police betrayed them by sending their spies and killing several top leaders with the help of their spies.

Expressing extreme displeasure over last year’s drone attack against the outfit’s camp at Myanmar on 13 July 2025, which killed several top leaders of the outfit, the outfit stated that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma and Assam police betrayed them, and they are responsible like other enemies.

ULFA(I) in their statement that “betrayal compelled us to attack.”