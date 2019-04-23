In a bizarre incident, former Director General of Police of Assam Harekrishna Deka (IPS) has found EVM and VVPAT machines are showing different candidate as he cast his vote.

Mr. Deka cast his vote at Lachit Nagar Primary school of Guwahati city. Deka was the first person to vote on that polling booth.

Mr. Deka told local media that he found a different image on VVPAT after pressing the button on the EVM. Immediately he complained the Presiding Officer about the malfunction. But the Presiding Officer told Mr. Deka that after casting vote, there is no way to complain but can be challenged only. He was also told by the officer that in the challenge if his challenge proved wrong then there would be criminal liability for the false challenge.

Harekrishna Deka argued that the matter of ‘criminal liability’ will force voters from complaining against malfunctioned EVM or VVPAT.

Mr. Deka also informed the matter to Chief Electoral Officer of the state Mr. Mukesh Sahu.

Harekrishna Deka (IPS), who served as the state’s Director General of Police (DGP) from 2000 to 2003, lost the wife a few days back and left the polling booth to attend the ritual program.

Mr. Deka would likely address a meeting in civic association over this issue today afternoon.