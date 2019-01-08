TIMES OF ASSAM
Another setback for BJP – CBI Director Alok Verma reinstated by the Supreme Court

By Pradip Deka
PTI Photo
749

The Supreme Court of India reinstated CBI Chief Alok Verma, who was forced to go on leave by the Central Government in October last year. The court, however, said that Mr. Verma cannot take any major policy decisions.

Mr. Verma and Deputy Chief Rakesh Asthana were sent on leave in the month of October 2018.

Reinstating Mr. Verma in his original designation, the court also asked Verma to respond the vigilance report to him.

In the verdict authored by CJI Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul ruled out against the government’s decision to strip off Alok Verma from his powers. In the judgment, the court also quashes the orders of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

“Public interest is paramount in ensuring the independence of the CBI,” the verdict says.

Senior lawyer Fali Nariman represented Alok Verma’s petition at the Supreme Court.

It is to be mentioned that in October 2018, CBI Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana were sent on leave by the government after the agency arrested its Dy SP Devender Kumar in connection with conspiracy against the agency heads.

