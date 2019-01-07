Major Setback for BJP – AGP withdraws support from coalition in Assam

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has encountered a major setback in Assam. Right after a few days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement in Assam that the Citizenship Amendment Bill (2016) would be tabled in its current form, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has walked out of the current coalition of the State Government. This was announced formally by Party President Atul Borah as well as by former Chief Minister, Prafulla Mahanta while addressing a protest rally against the controversial bill.

The AGP along with most of the regional bodies and student’s organizations has been expressing reservations with the Citizenship Bill, stating that it will make the ‘Assam Accord’ useless. The ‘Assam Accord’ was signed between the then Government of India and the All Assam Students Union (AASU), which is considered as the mother organization of the AGP.

It is to be mentioned that Modi’s announcement had come right after Sheikh Hasina in neighboring Bangladesh had won the elections, allegedly with massive rigging and EVM tampering with all other unfair practices. It should be mentioned that the BJP and Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League party has an agreement over the citizenship bill, hence was announced after she returned to power.

AGP’s walking out of the alliance should not pose a threat to the government as in a house of 126, BJP along with its allies Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People’s Front has 86 seats, of which 60 belong to the BJP, 14 to the AGP and 12 to the BPF. However, with the Lok Sabha elections coming up this can have a huge effect on the BJP.

People of Assam to maintain peace and non-violence, including democratic forms of protest. The government may not actually be able to bring the citizenship bill into reality, the possible reasons for which will be published in coming days soon.