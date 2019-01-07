TIMES OF ASSAM
TRUTH BOLD FEARLESS


HEADLINES

Major Setback for BJP – AGP withdraws support from coalition in Assam

By Joideep Bora
1,131

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has encountered a major setback in Assam. Right after a few days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement in Assam that the Citizenship Amendment Bill (2016) would be tabled in its current form, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has walked out of the current coalition of the State Government. This was announced formally by Party President Atul Borah as well as by former Chief Minister, Prafulla Mahanta while addressing a protest rally against the controversial bill.

The AGP along with most of the regional bodies and student’s organizations has been expressing reservations with the Citizenship Bill, stating that it will make the ‘Assam Accord’ useless. The ‘Assam Accord’ was signed between the then Government of India and the All Assam Students Union (AASU), which is considered as the mother organization of the AGP.

It is to be mentioned that Modi’s announcement had come right after Sheikh Hasina in neighboring Bangladesh had won the elections, allegedly with massive rigging and EVM tampering with all other unfair practices. It should be mentioned that the BJP and Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League party has an agreement over the citizenship bill, hence was announced after she returned to power.

AGP’s walking out of the alliance should not pose a threat to the government as in a house of 126, BJP along with its allies Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People’s Front has 86 seats, of which 60 belong to the BJP, 14 to the AGP and 12 to the BPF. However, with the Lok Sabha elections coming up this can have a huge effect on the BJP.

People of Assam to maintain peace and non-violence, including democratic forms of protest. The government may not actually be able to bring the citizenship bill into reality, the possible reasons for which will be published in coming days soon.

Continue Reading
You might also like
ARTICLES

The Legal Route and Supreme Court only hope against the controversial Citizenship…

NATIONAL

Veteran Bollywood Actor Kader Khan passes away

INTERNATIONAL

Bangladesh General Elections 2018 : Sting Operation reveals drama of fake election

INTERNATIONAL

Sheikh Hasina as Prime Minister of Bangladesh is a disaster – what Security…

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

HEADLINES

Major Setback for BJP – AGP withdraws support from coalition in Assam

By: Joideep Bora Read time: 2 min
ARTICLES The Legal Route and Supreme Court only hope agains…
NATIONAL Veteran Bollywood Actor Kader Khan passes away