Army denies their involvement in firing on CAB protesters of Assam

By Times of Assam Bureau
The Army today denied their involvement in firing against any of the protestors of the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB). It came as a clarification regarding the news published on Times of Assam yesterday about the killing of 3 civilians in Guwahati.

In a telephonic conversion with our Chief Editor, Defense PRO (Guwahati) of the Indian Army, Lt Colonel P Khongsai said that there is no firing done by the army on the public anywhere in this situation.

When asked about the killed 3 people, the Lt Colonel said, “I am not very sure about how many killed or whether really killed. But one point we would like to confirm and say to you is the army had not carried out any firing during the whole process. Whatever you have reported pulling army is incorrect. We want peace to be restored in the city, the entire region and there should be an amicable solution.”

The Defense PRO repeated, “We hope, we will be having a peaceful situation in the region. We don’t foresee any type of escalation and we also request all the public to have an amicable solution and all people in this region will march towards peace and tranquility in the region.”

When asked if it is not army then whose bullet killed the 3 people, Lt Colonel Khongsai said, “I say again that no firing done by the army. We are not in the right position and time to comment on it, but there was no firing done by the army.”

