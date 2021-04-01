Morning News @ 8AM

1] Second phase of polling begins in Assam and West Bengal.

2] Covid-19 active case crosses 72,000 in India in a single day.

3] AJP (Assam Jatiya Parishad) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi’s mother passes away following stroke.

4] Facebook bans ‘voice of Trump’ from platform.

5] Virat Kohli stays on top of ICC ODI rankings.

6] US special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry to visit India next week.

7] Music composer Bappi Lahiri has been admitted to Hospital after tested positive for Covid-19.

8] Fourth batch of three Rafale fighter jets lands in India after flying non-stop from France.

9] Remains of Swiss woman held hostage for more than four years in Mali identified.

10] COVID vaccination drive for all above 45 years to start from today.