Morning News @ 8AM

1] Covid-19 was probably passed from a Bat – WHO experts’ report.

2] Biden administration declares Chinese actions in Xinjiang as genocide.

3] Bollywood Actor Azaz Khan arrested by NCB(Narcotics Control Bureau).

4] NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) Chief Sharad Pawar’s Gallbladder operation done successfully.

5] Oscars ceremony adds London venue for UK-based nominees.

6] Made in India vaccines arrive in Palestine.

7] Thousands of Americans deferred their cancer screenings in 2020, and most of them couldn’t access care due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

8] US President Joe Biden announces new steps to tackle anti-Asian violence and discrimination.

9] Tiger Shroff starrer action film ‘Baaghi 2’ completes 3 years.

10] Police busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit and arrested two persons at a village in Naihati area of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal yesterday.

