TIMES OF ASSAM
TRUTH BOLD FEARLESS

HEADLINES

Covid-19 – Assam Govt mandates Negative RT-PCR report for travelling from Mumbai and Bengaluru

By Times of Assam Bureau
876

The Assam Govt has mandated all air passengers from Mumbai and Bengaluru to carry a negative RT-PCR report of test conducted within 72 hours prior to boarding. The state govt’s Health & Family Welfare Department issued some orders, keeping note of the Covid-19 spike in some states of the country.

According to the revised SoP announced on Saturday, passengers traveling in trains from Maharashtra and Karnataka will have to undergo the Covid-19 test. If any symptoms found screening on arrival, an RT-PCR test will be mandatory and asymptotics will have to undergo through Rapid Antigen Test.

The same notice also sets the Covid-19 test costs for airports, and all ICMR approved private sector laboratories. In the airports of Assam, the maximum chargeable rate for RT-PCR will be Rs 500/-. For NABL & ICMR approved private laboratories, the maximum chargeable rate is fixed at Rs 500/- (including all charges with PPE, etc) and for Rapid Antigen Test maximum rate is fixed as Rs 250/-, if the test is conducted in the laboratory. For home sample collection, the maximum rate is fixed as Rs 700/-.

It should be noted that India has recorded 1,03,794 Covid-19 +ve cases with 477 fatalities, where Maharashtra alone recorded 57,074 positive cases and Karnataka recorded 4,553 positive cases.

You might also like
Baaghi 2

Morning News @ 8AM

Bijendeep Tanti

India emerges as most dangerous country after Mexico

Covid-19

More journalists dying of Covid-19 – Journalists’ Forum Assam expresses grief

AIIMS

Journalists’ Forum Assam mourns demise of media Corona-warriors

Assam police

Udalguri Rape and Murder case – Assamese Media violating Law

Assam COVID-19

Press Club of Assam urges media houses to own up on COVID-19 employees

Baghjan

Baghjan Inferno – A threat to Economy, Human health and Biodiversity

Central Bureau of Health Intelligence

The COVID-19 Terror – Is it world’s biggest Error in judgment?

Assam COVID-19

COVID-19 epidemic and Assam’s Migrant Labourers

Audrey Azoulay

Covid-19 and its terror and Educational, Social and Economic impact

Army

Plan to exit ‘Lockdown’ or ‘Self Destruction’? – Things…

China

COVID-19 – Is there a Propaganda war against China?

Anxiety

COVID-19 – Current bottlenecks and its probable repercussions

2019 Indian General Election

Former DGP of Assam finds EVM and VVPAT wrongdoing as he cast his vote

#GobackModi

Twitter India trends with #GobackModi & #GoBackSadistModi hashtags

AASU

Major Setback for BJP – AGP withdraws support from coalition in Assam

Assam

“No lateral talks with Militants, Die fighting or surrender”, says Deputy…

Assam

Media importance to ULFA (I) compelling dangerous outcome

Assam

ULFA(I) refutes claim by News18 and Assamese daily claims on Rebati Phukan as ULFA(I)…

Assam

Hima Das – A Slap to Female Foeticide !

Assam

Education system of Assam – Report from ground

APSC scam

APSC SCAM – More than 100 answer sheets are same, reveals FSL official

Assam

Counter-Insurgency mastermind KPS Gill passes away at 82

Assam

Assam Govt Chief Secretary has limited scope to Censor Media – ULFA[I]

Assam

Meghalaya DGP stands against “Negotiation” with Militants

Assam

Full text of ULFA[I] Chairman’s Open Letter to Dalai Lama

Assam

THY name Heerak Jyoti Mahanta – Failure of all Conspiracy

Assam

14 killed in Kokrajhar after suspected NDFB militant open fire in market

Assam

ULFA[I] linkman detained with Rs 25 Lakh in Kakopathar

Assam

Analyzing the Trend of Defection in Indian Politics

Assam

“Intolerance” – India should learn from Assam

Assam

Modi & BJP must study history of Lachit Borphukan

Army

India isn’t fit to get UN VETO Power

Assam

Early morning Quake shakes Lower Assam

Arunachal

1 NDFB(S) cadre apprehended in Assam

Assam

Rhino killed in Gohpur of Assam – Officer suspended

Leave a comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

HEADLINES

Covid-19 – Assam Govt mandates Negative RT-PCR report for travelling from Mumbai and Bengaluru

By: Times of Assam Bureau Read time: 4 min
BREAKING NEWS Morning News @ 8AM