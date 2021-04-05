Covid-19 – Assam Govt mandates Negative RT-PCR report for travelling from Mumbai and Bengaluru

The Assam Govt has mandated all air passengers from Mumbai and Bengaluru to carry a negative RT-PCR report of test conducted within 72 hours prior to boarding. The state govt’s Health & Family Welfare Department issued some orders, keeping note of the Covid-19 spike in some states of the country.

According to the revised SoP announced on Saturday, passengers traveling in trains from Maharashtra and Karnataka will have to undergo the Covid-19 test. If any symptoms found screening on arrival, an RT-PCR test will be mandatory and asymptotics will have to undergo through Rapid Antigen Test.

The same notice also sets the Covid-19 test costs for airports, and all ICMR approved private sector laboratories. In the airports of Assam, the maximum chargeable rate for RT-PCR will be Rs 500/-. For NABL & ICMR approved private laboratories, the maximum chargeable rate is fixed at Rs 500/- (including all charges with PPE, etc) and for Rapid Antigen Test maximum rate is fixed as Rs 250/-, if the test is conducted in the laboratory. For home sample collection, the maximum rate is fixed as Rs 700/-.

It should be noted that India has recorded 1,03,794 Covid-19 +ve cases with 477 fatalities, where Maharashtra alone recorded 57,074 positive cases and Karnataka recorded 4,553 positive cases.