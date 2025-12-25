SPOTLIGHT

    01 July, 2026

    Oppo Reno16 Pro – Price, Specification and Review

    Oppo has globally launched the Reno16 Series, including the Reno16, Reno16 Pro and Reno16C. All three phones run ColorOS 16,…
    13 June, 2026

    Kane Williamson retires from Cricket

    New Zealand batter Kane Williamson has retired from international cricket effective immediately midway through New Zealand’s three-Test series in England,…
    09 June, 2026

    US Judge struck down Trump’s $100,000 H-1B visa fee

    A federal judge on 8 June, 2026, struck down a $100,000 H-1B visa fee imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump…
    04 May, 2026

    Assam Assembly Election Result Live – BJP wins with clear mandate

    04:05PM: BJP wins with clear mandate. INC failed. 02:35PM: BJP alone won this election. Himanta Biswa Sharma will be 2nd…
    10 April, 2026

    HSLC Result 2026 | Where to check

    The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Result 2026 will be declared on 10 April. The results are expected around 10:30…

    IN THIS WEEK’S ISSUE

    THE HIGHLIGHTS

    Technology

    World

    AROUND THE WORLD

    Back to top button