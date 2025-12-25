Oppo has globally launched the Reno16 Series, including the Reno16, Reno16 Pro…
New Zealand batter Kane Williamson has retired from international cricket effective immediately…
A federal judge on 8 June, 2026, struck down a $100,000 H-1B…
04:05PM: BJP wins with clear mandate. INC failed. 02:35PM: BJP alone won…
The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Result 2026 will be declared on…
Before you vote today, recall the photos.
The Wikipedia has removed the “propaganda” label from the page of the…
The US President Donald Trump today announced the United States will withdraw…
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the 10 time Chief Minister, resigned on…
The hardliner ULFA(I) militants launched an attack on a police commando camp…
The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) will be declared the Assam…
The stock market has recently witnessed the introduction of five companies—IREDA Ltd.,…
Oppo has globally launched the Reno16 Series, including the Reno16, Reno16 Pro and Reno16C. All three phones run ColorOS 16,…
A federal judge on 8 June, 2026, struck down a $100,000 H-1B visa fee imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump…
Israeli forces have shot dead a 17- year-old Palestinian militant during a…
Press Emblem Campaign (PEC), the global media safety and rights body, while…
Former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds died in a car accident, about 50…
United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nayhan died at…
The U.S. health regulator said on Thursday it was limiting the use…
Russia will test a nasal spray type of its Sputnik V vaccine…
The Covid-19 virus has succeeded in what the deadliest and most notorious…