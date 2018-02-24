BIG NEWS : GNLA C-in-C Sohan D Shira killed in Encounter



Meghalaya Police’s most wanted GNLA Commander-in-Chief Sohan D Shira has been killed in an encounter in an operation by the state police team today morning in Dobu Agalgre of East Garo Hills.

Meghalaya Police input confirmed Shohan’s death and stated that Shohan’s death is the end of militancy in Meghalaya.

Slain Shohan got shot in his chest and head that led to his death.

A police source also stated that Shohan was involved in the killing of the NCP candidate Jonathan Sangma and other three people in an ambush carried with IED blast. The same source also said that ULFA[I] Dy Chief-of-Staff Drishti Rajkhowa assisted the IED blast and Rajkhowa himself was present in that ambush.

The GNLA(Garo National Army) was formed by Sohan D Shira and Champion Sangma in 2009. Champion Sangma, who was a DySP of Meghalaya Police before forming GNLA, later returned to the mainstream.