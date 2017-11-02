5 CRPF injured following attack on CRPF vehicle in Anantnag

By: Aamir Hazarika | Published on: November 2, 2017

Five CRPF jawans were injured when militants fired on a CRPF vehicle in Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday morning on November 02,2017.

The CRPF vehicle came under attack by militants in Anantnag. | Photo Credit: Nissar Bhat, The Hindu

In an indiscriminate firing by militants on a CRPF 96 Battalion Convoy bus at Anantnag in Kashmir left five CRPF personnels were injured while another two sustained glass injuries. The injured are being treated at SDH Anantnag.

Initial reports suggest that militants first fired pointing to the driver in a bid to stop the bus, the aftermath of which could have resulted in heavy casualties, however the driver didn’t stop the vehicle and drove away to safety despite being hit in the drivers side window glass.

Search operation have been intensified in the area soon after the vehicle made it inside the fortified CRPF camp.

Aamir Hazarika
Aamir Hazarika is Staff Reporter of Times of Assam. Hazarika is an investigative Journalist for more than a decade.

