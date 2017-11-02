5 CRPF injured following attack on CRPF vehicle in Anantnag

Five CRPF jawans were injured when militants fired on a CRPF vehicle in Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday morning on November 02,2017.

In an indiscriminate firing by militants on a CRPF 96 Battalion Convoy bus at Anantnag in Kashmir left five CRPF personnels were injured while another two sustained glass injuries. The injured are being treated at SDH Anantnag.

Initial reports suggest that militants first fired pointing to the driver in a bid to stop the bus, the aftermath of which could have resulted in heavy casualties, however the driver didn’t stop the vehicle and drove away to safety despite being hit in the drivers side window glass.

Search operation have been intensified in the area soon after the vehicle made it inside the fortified CRPF camp.