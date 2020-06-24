The results of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) examinations will be declared tomorrow.

The AHSEC stated that the results of the Arts, Science, Commerce, and other vocational study streams will be available tomorrow online at 5 AM.

Council secretary Manoranjan Kakati stated that the students will have to check the results through 14 websites. The candidates can check their results on the official website of the AHSEC and other 13 un-official websites.

The students will have to log in with their Roll No to check the results. Digital mark sheets will be uploaded on the websites.

AHSEC also stated that the results will be sent to the Schools, Colleges, and the Institutions under the Council through e-mail.

The Assam HSSLC Examination was held from February 12 to March 14, 2020.