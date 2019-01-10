Citizenship Amendment Bill effect – 144 imposed on Guwahati City

The Guwahati city police imposed section 144 of CrPC in the area under ‘East Police District’ with effect from January 07. The order was signed by Dy Commissioner of Police Dr. Ramandeep Kaur (IPS) today.

The order under the section of 144 of ‘Criminal Procedure Code’ covers areas of Dispur, Bhangagarh, Basistha, Hatigaon, Sonapur and Khetri police stations under the ‘East Police District’ of the Guwahati Police commissionerate.

The order prohibits the assembly of more than 5 persons, agitation, demonstration, procession and shouting slogans that may disturb the normal functioning of the offices, the movement of public and flow of traffic in the aforesaid areas.

Meanwhile, the Latasil police station summoned Prof Dr. Hiren Gohain, KMSS leader Akhil Gogoi and former Journalist Manajit Mahanta for attending a public meeting on January 07. On that public meeting, the civic society protested against the ‘Citizenship Amendment Bill’ that is passed by BJP lawmakers in Lok Sabha.