Kane Williamson retires from Cricket

New Zealand batter Kane Williamson has retired from international cricket effective immediately midway through New Zealand’s three-Test series in England, Williamson said in a NZC statement.

Williamson finishes as New Zealand’s highest run-scorer in Test cricket with 9515 runs at an average of 54.06 in 110 matches with 33 centuries and 6 double centuries.

Williamson also scored 7256 ODI runs in 175 matches and 2575 T20I runs in 93 matches.

Williamson said, “I leave feeling optimistic about where this group is heading. There’s a huge amount of talent, and a real desire to do something special with this New Zealand team. It’s a team I love, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have been part of it for so long. It will continue to be dear to my heart.”

“Anyone who’s had the privilege of working with Kane understands he is a very special player and person,” New Zealand coach Rob Walter said in an NZC statement.