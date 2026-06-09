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US Judge struck down Trump’s $100,000 H-1B visa fee

Pradip Deka Send an email 09 June, 2026
0 4,735 1 minute read

A federal judge on 8 June, 2026, struck down a $100,000 H-1B visa fee imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump for highly skilled ‌foreign workers, – Reuters reported.

Reuters also reported “U.S. District Judge Leo Sorokin in Boston issued the ruling, opens new tab in a lawsuit filed by 20 Democratic state attorneys general challenging a fee Trump announced in September that dramatically raised the cost of obtaining H-1B visas, which tech companies in particular rely heavily on to bring on foreign workers.”

Sorokin, who was appointed by Democratic President Barack Obama, wrote “Here, the substance and application of the $100,000 payment reveal that ​it is a tax, regardless of what the payment is called.”

Sorokin cited the U.S. Supreme Court’s February ruling striking down Trump’s sweeping tariffs he pursued under a law meant for use in national emergencies. “Under the logic of the justices’ decision in that case, Trump similarly had no ​authority under immigration law to levy a tax,” Sorokin said.

“This tax was an attack on America’s ability to attract and retain the high-skilled talent that strengthens our economy and helps us meet critical ​workforce needs,” Sorokin also said.

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Pradip Deka Send an email 09 June, 2026
0 4,735 1 minute read

Pradip Deka

Pradip Deka is a Journalist based in Kolkata. He has been working in the field of Journalism since 90s.

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