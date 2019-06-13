TIMES OF ASSAM
IAF reaches crashed AN-32 site, finds no survivor

By Joideep Bora
All 13 Indian Air Force personnel, on board the missing ‘Antonov An-32’ aircraft, failed to survive and officially declared dead. The Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed it after the eight members of the ‘rescue team’ reached the crash site today morning.

The AN-32 aircraft was missing since June 03 after flying to Mechuka of Arunachal Pradesh from Jorhat airport of Assam.

The IAF official Twitter handle tweeted the names of the dead IAF personnel, “Following air-warriors lost their life in the tragic #An32 crash – W/C GM Charles, S/L H Vinod, F/L R Thapa, F/L A Tanwar, F/L S Mohanty, F/L MK Garg, WO KK Mishra, Sgt Anoop Kumar, Cpl Sherin, LAC SK Singh, LAC Pankaj, NC(E) Putali & NC(E) Rajesh Kumar.”

The IAF also paid tribute to all 13 IAF personnel and paid condolence to their families.

In June 2009, another AN-32 aircraft carrying the same 13 numbers of personnel encountered similar incident in the same area of Arunachal Pradesh.

By: Joideep Bora Read time: 1 min
