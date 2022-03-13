PPFA urges to make The Kashmir Files tax-free in Assam

‘The Kashmir Files’, which is based on the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and has been released this week in cinema halls, should be declared tax-free in Assam, stated Patriotic People’s Front Assam (PPFA). The forum of nationalist citizens argued that nobody made a film based on this subject till today even though India produces hundreds of feature films on various issues every year.

“The film has already been declared tax-free in Haryana and Madhya Pradesh. Initially set to release worldwide on 26 January 2022, coinciding with the auspicious Republic Day, but director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri had to postpone because of the Omicron variant spread in the country, and finally, it’s released on 11 March”, said a PPFA statement.

The film narrates the story of hundreds of thousands of Kashmiri Hindus, who were forced to leave the Kashmir valley by Islamists and Pakistan-sponsored militants. In the late 1980s, militants in the valley started killing the Kashmiri Pandits with impunity. The then J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah did nothing to prevent the cold-blooded murders. Kashmir had rich art, culture, music, and food, but the Islamists have destroyed it totally.

Produced by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, and Vivek Agnihotri for Zee Studios, the movie has casts including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Chinmay Mandlekar, Prakash Belawadi, Puneet Issar, Bhasha Sumbli, Sourav Verma, Mrinal Kulkarni, Atul Srivastava, Prithviraj Sarnaik, Amaan Iqbal, etc. It has cinematography by Udaysingh Mohite and music by Rohit Sharma while editing was done by Shankh Rajadhyaksha.