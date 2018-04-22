Who to be Next DG of the State | Four in row

As Director General of Police Mukesh Sahay(IPS) will be retired on April 30, it is being a major headache of state home ministry as NRC upgrade procedure is going on.

There are four names in the discussion but the confirmation will be declared on 30th April.

Following four are in the row of the next Director General of Police:

1] Raajeev Mohan Singh – the same batch IPS cadre as current DGP Mukesh Sahay – is the senior most in the row. R M Singh is currently posted as DG of Assam Police Housing Corporation and Border. R M Singh will be retired in May 2019.

2] Pallab Bhattacharyya – currently posted as DG of Special Branch, Assam Police – an IPS cadre of 1986 batch, Bhattacharyya is likely to be preferred as the next DGP as the state mostly having the DGP after serving the head of state intelligence i.e. Special Branch. Pallab Bhattacharyya will be retired in January 2019.

3] Kuladhar Saikia – junior IPS officer than R M Singh and an IPS cadre of 1985 batch – is also in counting list. Kuladhar Saikia is currently posted as Special DG of Law & Order with ADG rank. Saikia will be retired in 2019.

4] Dr Ajit Prasad Rout – an IPS cadre of 1985 batch and currently posted Special DG of Fire Service & Emergency – is also named in the list of next state DGP.

As per IPS appointment procedure, the next DGP should be R M Singh on the seniority basis. Apart from seniority if the capability of policing is considered then there is nothing to be surprised if Pallab Bhattacharyya becomes the next DGP of Assam. Everyone’s eyes are on April 30th – who will be the next DGP of Assam.