New Zealand Mosque Attacks – Terrorist Brenton Tarrant visited Israel

Brenton Tarrant, an Australian national, the terrorist behind the New Zealand’s mosque attacks visited Israel in late 2016.

News agency Reuters reported that Israeli officials confirmed this on 17 March. Brenton visited Israel on 25 October 2016 with a 3 months tourist VISA but stayed for 9 days. Brenton had his Australian Passport during his stay in Israel.

Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern said that Brenton, the mass killer of 50 people in an attack at two Mosques in the city of Christchurch, obtained a gun license in November 2017 and he started buying weapons later on. Two AR-15 rifles, two shotguns, and a Lever-action shotgun were used in the attacks.

The Prime Minister of New Zealand also said that the ‘gun laws’ of the country will be changed aftermath the ‘Al Noor’ and ‘Linwood’ mosques attack.

Prior to the barbaric attacks of last Friday, Brenton Tarrant had visited several countries, including North Korea, Greece, Bulgaria, Turkey, Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Pakistan and Hungary.

Brenton Tarrant took two years to prepare documentation of radicalization that was filed as his ‘manifesto’. He further posted a live video of the barbaric incident on social networking site Facebook.

Brenton is charged with murder by the court in New Zealand.

