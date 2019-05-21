TIMES OF ASSAM
TRUTH BOLD FEARLESS


NATIONALElection 2014

Exit Poll Drama – Anil Ambani withdraws defamation case against Congress

By Pradip Deka
2,265

In a dramatic scenario, Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group has decided to withdraw the Rs 5000 Crore civil defamation suits filed in an Ahmedabad court against Congress leaders and ‘National Herald’ newspaper over their statements and an article on the controversial ‘Rafale fighter jet deal’.

The suits were being heard in the court of city Civil and Sessions Judge P J Tamakuwala.

The move comes just ahead of the result declaration for the 2019 General Elections.

the complainant’s lawyer, Rasesh Parikh, told, “We have intimated the defendants that we are going to withdraw the suits against them.”

News agency PTI confirmed this on Tuesday.

Continue Reading
You might also like
NATIONAL

Veteran Bollywood Actor Kader Khan passes away

NATIONAL

BJP faces major defeat in assembly elections of 4 states

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Election 2014

Exit Poll Drama – Anil Ambani withdraws defamation case against Congress

By: Pradip Deka Read time: 1 min
ELECTION 2019 Modi’s remark on Rajiv Gandhi – Narend…