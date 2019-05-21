Exit Poll Drama – Anil Ambani withdraws defamation case against Congress

In a dramatic scenario, Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group has decided to withdraw the Rs 5000 Crore civil defamation suits filed in an Ahmedabad court against Congress leaders and ‘National Herald’ newspaper over their statements and an article on the controversial ‘Rafale fighter jet deal’.

The suits were being heard in the court of city Civil and Sessions Judge P J Tamakuwala.

The move comes just ahead of the result declaration for the 2019 General Elections.

the complainant’s lawyer, Rasesh Parikh, told, “We have intimated the defendants that we are going to withdraw the suits against them.”

News agency PTI confirmed this on Tuesday.